Prescott resident Joe Trudeau will give a presentation: “Conserving biodiversity and protecting communities in an era of rapid ecological change.” Please join us for this presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Prescott Public Library, Founder’s Suite. Climate change is rapidly warming and drying the southwest, leading to larger and sometimes more severe wildfires. In this lecture, Trudeau will explain how biodiversity protection in backcountry areas can benefit from expanding the use of prescribed and managed wildfires at a fraction of the cost and complexity of logging-based systems, and how strategically placed fuels reduction treatments, maintenance of defensible space and revision of building codes can protect vulnerable communities.

Trudeau is Southwest Advocate with the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, where he works to restore ecological integrity and resilience and to safeguard native species and habitats from unsustainable land uses. He has 20 years experience in forest ecology and ecological restoration of western fire adapted landscapes. Joe holds a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management, with an emphasis in forestry, from Northern Arizona University. Joe is one of the founding members of the “Save the Dells” movement. He has been instrumental in bringing environmental protection and conservation information and action to our community and government officials.

— Information provided by Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance