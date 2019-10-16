Come celebrate Yavapai College Homecoming, Oct. 17-19

Come celebrate Yavapai College with three days of fun, family, community and connection.

Thursday, Oct. 17:

A Kick-off Mixer & Happy Hour will be held at the Southwest Wine Center at the Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come sample the Southwest Wine Center wines and enjoy some light appetizers as you reconnect with your favorite faculty, staff and fellow alumni. Click here to purchase tickets.

Friday, Oct. 18:

Join students, faculty and staff at the Prescott campus as they show off their decorated golf carts and off-road vehicles in the first annual homecoming spirit parade and block party. Other events include live music from Sugar & The Mint, Rough-riders volleyball game, fire dancers and more.

Saturday, Oct. 19:

End the celebration with a Fun Run, grab some food and celebrate Yavapai College athletics at the Hall of Fame Brunch, preview the fabulous costumes at the Phantom of the Opera Costume Parade, cheer on the Roughrider Soccer team and the Yavapai College Softball team then wrap up the day with comedian Louie Anderson.

Click here for a list of events, times, days and more.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Yavapai College celebrates inaugural homecoming.

