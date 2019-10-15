OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 16
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Woman says her car was stolen twice in same day in St. Louis

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 11:55 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman says she was carjacked, found her missing vehicle and then was carjacked again by the same men as she waited for a locksmith.

Ariane Moore, 28, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her 2011 Chevy Cruze was first stolen by two armed men Oct. 6 as she and three friends were leaving a St. Louis festival.

Her friend, 28-year-old Lakeisha Harris, said she fought to get Moore’s keys back. But she said the suspect pushed her down and hit her with a gun. Harris said she stood in front of Moore’s car and rolled over the hood as the men drove off with the vehicle.

Moore found her car later that day using GPS and called police to meet her there.

But Moore said police left as she waited for a locksmith to arrive to let her back in her vehicle. While she was waiting in another vehicle with family, she said the same men showed up and took her car again.

“They reversed it out of the alley, and we were at end of the alley and they pulled right in front of our car,” Moore said. “I just kept saying, ’Don’t leave! Don’t leave! Don’t take my car! And they looked me dead in my face and kept driving.”

St. Louis police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said police offered to stay with Moore, but she declined. Moore said that didn’t happen.

“I wasn’t even OK to leave my house that day to make sure that was my car, so I know I didn’t tell them that we were OK and that they could just leave,” she said. “They just said their job was done and that was the end.”

St. Louis police once again found Moore’s car later Sunday. Moore said that time, an officer stayed with her until a tow truck arrived.

