Wanted in Prescott Valley: A new post office

You know a town’s growing when residents and the mayor and town council start complaining about its post office being too overcrowded and cramped to serve the public efficiently.

Such is the case in Prescott Valley, which has two post offices, including a small main branch at 8307 E. Highway 69 Suite 1 and an annex at 6545 E. Second St., although only the former serves walk-up customers. The annex allows people to drop off and pick up most packages.

“It [main branch] worked in 1989 and 1995, but not in 2019,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta told the Courier after the town council’s Oct. 10 meeting. “That’s a concern, and I’ll keep calling [our Congressman, Paul Gosar, and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally].”

Palguta, who’s flustered by the issue, seems determined to figure out how to bring a new post office to a town of about 50,000 people as it continues to blossom.

“It’s definitely high on my priority list,” Palguta said. “We need a good post office.”

The mayor knows precisely what he wants in a new post office, too. First, any new branch in Prescott Valley must reduce its customer wait time to three minutes and, second, have adequate parking and accessibility.

“You fight parking all day long [at the main post office on Highway 69],” Palguta said. “It was good 20 years ago, but it’s not good now. The new postmaster sees a need. Now we need Gosar, Sinema and McSally to recognize this.”

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye agreed with Palguta. She said Prescott/Prescott Valley’s new postmaster, Brian Wade, who’s been on the job for three months, realizes there’s currently not enough funding for a new post office.

“We feel the same way,” Nye said. “But we’ve needed [a new] one for a long time.”

Palguta said perhaps the town could create “a post-office team” to identify a location for a new post office in Prescott Valley. If the new post office were approved by the feds, Palguta added that it should be built to serve Prescott Valley’s estimated population in 2030.

“The goal is to get enough direction for analysis,” he said regarding a site. “We need a centralized location for the post office here. We would need a very large building.”

A SIMPLER SOLUTION?

Phoenix-based U.S. Postal Service (USPS) corporate communications officer Rod Spurgeon said whenever the postal service experiences growth in a town or city these days, they encourage residents to visit usps.com on a personal computer to pay for and print their own labels for their packages. They can also use the USPS Mobile app on their cell phones.

That way, residents wouldn’t have to visit a brick-and-mortar branch for their shipping needs.

For example, usps.com features Click-N-Ship (pay for and print shipping labels), Stamps & Supplies (Forever stamps and postcard stamps) and Informed Delivery (digitally previewing your incoming mail) options in the middle of its homepage.

Residents can click on the icon they want and, if it’s an item for shipping, fill out a form through their own usps.com accounts. They can then schedule their carriers to pick up their packages directly from their homes for shipping the following day when their mail’s delivered.

“It’s an amazing service, and we do it for free,” Spurgeon said.

Purchasing stamps at usps.com is simple, too.

“If someone wants to buy postage stamps, you can do that online and we’ll ship it right to your home,” Spurgeon added. “And, so, online services are one of the best ways that we’ve expanded our operation and the ability to service a community, while not necessarily increasing the square footage of a facility.”

PROACTIVE POSTMASTER

Wade’s currently hiring more than a dozen employees, including two additional supervisors, between the Prescott and Prescott Valley post offices’ branches to “stay ahead of the [population] growth,” adding that he’s not short-staffed.

Wade said he’s hired a new manager, who should arrive in the first week of November, for the Prescott Valley branch on Highway 69.

“I did meet with the mayor, just because I’m new and he asked to meet with me,” said Wade, whose jurisdiction also serves Kirkland and Skull Valley. “But as far as the building of a new post office, I told him I have zero knowledge of that.

“I wish I knew more about that. I would love a new one; I’m sure all of you guys would. We are definitely growing.”

