Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Temporary sign debate referred to council
Code does not properly define temporary, says Board of Adjustment chairperson

Feather flags, as seen here Aug. 21, 2019, at the southwest corner of North Highway 89 and Road 2 North, have come under scrutiny by the Town of Chino Valley. (Doug Cook/Prescott News Network, file)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 9:04 p.m.

photo

Tom Payne, owner of Toms Print & Sign, argues to the Chino Valley Board of Adjustment at the Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, meeting that temporary sign permits are renewable. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Chino Valley’s Board of Adjustment referred the debate on temporary signage to the Chino Valley Town Council at its meeting Thursday night, Oct. 10.

The decision comes after several business owners in Chino Valley have been upset about having to take down their temporary feather flags after a short period of time to comply with the sign code which Development Services Director Joshua Cook has been enforcing to the letter. Currently, the code stipulates that new businesses have up to six months to keep their feather flags out front for advertising before having to remove them and replace them with permanent signage.

Thursday night, Cook recalled a Town Council Study Session in May where he brought up that the current sign code does not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary sign permits and asked for time to change that.

Since then, Tom Payne, owner of Tom’s Print & Sign, requested an interpretation letter which was appealed, Cook said.

“I will mention that staff cannot interpret or enforce the UDO based on intent or past actions of staff if it’s not written in the code,” Cook said. “This could and would be seen as arbitrary and capricious. I am required to enforce the code as it is written. I cannot put my own beliefs or understanding into that.”

Payne said Cook’s reasoning is misguided and that there is a long-standing precedence that every other permit or thing that is set for a period of time can be applied for again. As such, temporary sign permits are renewable, Payne said.

Payne, who has been on multiple sign committees since 2009, said that if one meets all the requirements in the current code then the permit should be granted.

“If the ordinance said this is the one and only time you can ever get one of these, okay we wouldn’t be here but it doesn’t say that,” he said. “It has always intended to be renewed.”

Local entities rely on temporary signage and not having them means that businesses lose sales and churches and organizations are not able to make people aware of events like they were able to do previously, Payne said. At the same time, there’s a second disadvantage because in other communities, temporary signs can be used to advertise while the businesses in Chino Valley cannot, he said.

Temporary signs not only benefit local businesses and organizations, but the sales tax revenue they bring in benefits Chino Valley, Payne said.

“Sales tax revenue in Chino Valley means more services for our community,” he said. “The senior center, our parks, the pool, all benefit from this revenue source.”

In March 2017, the section of the code dealing with temporary signs was rewritten based on concerns related to Reed vs. The Town of Gilbert to make sure economic development of the town was encouraged while protecting public safety and preventing negative impact from clutter and unsafe placement in construction of signs, board chairperson Sandra Tuttobene said. The purpose, listed in the land usage statements, was for promoting economic vitality for local businesses and services, she said.

Also, other than a listing of three flavors of signs, banners and pennants, square footage and an A-frame size limitation, there is no definition for what a temporary sign is other than the type of product, Tuttobene said. She also said that reasoning in the staff report shows that permits shall be issued for temporary signs for no more than six months and shall conform to all other requirements.

“As I’m reading this, I have questions as to the single bite of the apple based upon trying to help the community thrive economically,” Tuttobene said.

Each application is only good for six months and it does not say one cannot go back and get another permit, said board member Michael Ditta. At the end of the six month period, that permit is null and void and another one can be filled out, Ditta said. Nowhere does it say that a person can have only two or three of the permits in a year, it says the permit is only good for six months, he added.

Unanimously, the board decided the Chino Valley Town Council needs to make the consideration of revising the town’s Unified Development Ordinance based on appropriate language, missing information, omissions and “whatever’s not there” to help clarify what is appropriate and not appropriate as soon as possible.

More like this story

Editorial: Explaining the feather flag debate
Dispute over feather flags in Chino Valley ruffling feathers
Debate over feather flags continues at Oct. 10 meeting
Temporary signs to be reviewed by Chino Valley Development Services
CV businesses seek relief from sign ordinance

