Subscriber Exclusive: 21 Free Holiday Recipes
Time to Celebrate!
Holidays are about family get-togethers focused on giving, traditions, decorations—and especially food! But you don’t have to spend long hours in the kitchen fussing over complicated recipes to festively fill your table.
This collection from the editors of Parade magazine makes it easy to cook popular favorites like stuffing and dinner rolls, as well as add new twists to turkey and mashed potatoes. We’ll also show you fun starters for all your parties—Turkey Cheese Ball, anyone?
And of course we’ve got showstopping desserts like Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie and Chocolate Mocha Cake made from a mix. And because not every day is a holiday, we’ve included fast weeknight dinners to keep everyone fueled for all the merrymaking. Seasons eatings!
HOLIDAY FEASTS
PARTY STARTERS
WEEKNIGHT WONDERS
SWEET TREATS
Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index
HOLIDAY FEASTS
Herb Rub, Orange-Pineapple Glaze and Maple-Mustard Glaze
Mashed Potatoes and Cauliflower
PARTY STARTERS
WEEKNIGHT WONDERS
Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Casserole and Saucy Swaps
SWEET TREATS
Coconut and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie
