Quad Cities Events: Oct. 16-22

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Prescott Area Shelter Services Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS), 336 N. Rush St., Prescott. PASS is a homeless shelter for women and children. Take a tour of the shelter, meet the Board of Directors and staff and to learn about our purpose. www.prescottshelters.org.

Growing Early Readers Workshop, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Interactive workshop for children ages 0-3 and their caregiver. Registration required at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart-Drop by Drop: Big Chino Water Ranch, noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Open office hours with City Manager Michael Lamar, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Confident living with low vision course, 10 to 11:15 a.m., Prescott United Methodist Church, Douglas meeting room, 505 W. Gurley St. Registration is required at 928-445-2480.

Free Seminar – Social Security Workshop, 5:45 to 7:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. or www.adultcenterorg. Presented by Grand Canyon Education Academy.

Prescott Stamp Club, 1 p.m. lunch and meeting, Palace Restaurant, 120 S. Montezuma St. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

Beginners Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor Koole meeting room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal room 3rd floor.

People Who Care volunteer informational meeting, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., People Who Care Office, 147 Grove Ave. Prescott. 928-445-2480.

AZ Wordsmith presents Prose Open Mic at the Elks, 7 p.m., Sundance Room, 3rd floor, Elks Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. 6:45 p.m. sign-up. $5 admission. writers@azwordsmth.org or @azwordsmith.

YC Sociology Professor Dr. Jennifer Jacobson is leading a Riders Read book discussion about ethnicity and gender issues, 12:30 p.m., Yavapai College, Rider Diner, Building 3, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. www.yc.edu/ridersread.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets.

Arizona Attorney General’s Prescott satellite office, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Star Wars: Jedi Academy.” Grades 3-4. 928-777-1537.

Genealogy Mentor Session 1 or 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Third Thursday Star Talks: Exploring the Gap Beyond the Kuiper Belt: Implications for Planet X, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

AMVETS Post 3, 6 p.m., 9400 Valley Rd., Prescott Valley. Open to all veterans with an honorable discharge and all currently serving military service members. Steve, 661-317-8494.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite St. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open at noon, games start 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery is a biblical program that helps “regular” people overcome hurts and negative habits to live in freedom with Christ. 5:30 meet, greet and eat, 6 p.m. worship and teaching, American Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Drop in citizenship classes, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. www.pvlib.net.

PVPL Book Club: “A Gentleman from Moscow,” 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor Koole meeting room.

Democratic Women of the Prescott Area (DWPA) invite you to “Drink Liberally, 4:30-6 p.m. at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill, 1317 E Gurley St., Best Western Prescottonian. Cash bar and appetizers available. Come and share ideas with other progressives in the community. Dwpaaz.org.

Coffee with a Cop, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Finn Restaurant, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott.

“Thumbs Up to Heart Health” is a free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Course: Care for Our Common Home, 9 to 11 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St., Prescott. 602-509-9639 or 928-778-4952, srafitzsimons@sacredheartprescott.com.

Dr. Davis, the guest for the YC Library’s “Distinguished Guest Lecture” series, presents “Free Will and Other Fantasies,” noon, Yavapai College Library, Building 19, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott. www.yc.edu/ridersread.

Friday, Oct. 18

Prescott Valley Public Library – Ongoing Program - Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor PC lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Need help with your computer, tablet, phone or other technology? Drop-In Tech Help is intended to help with learning new skills, not repairing equipment. 928-759-3040. www.pvlib.net.

Stroke support groups-for stroke survivors and family of stroke survivors, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott United Methodist Church Campus, Deborah Room, 505 W. Gurley St. Sponsored by People Who Care. 928-445-2480.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St..

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series: Sax Appeal quintet, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

October Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net/.

Dixie Chix – A Tribute concert, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley St., Suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

Coloring Class for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 1st floor Glassford Hill room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

PV Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal room, 3rd floor.

Screening of “His Neighbor Phil,” Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott, 1:30 p.m. Opening presentation by Dr. Sam Downing MD, theatre snacks during the showing. Must RSVP at 928-772-6000.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D, 1100 E. Sheldon Street. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Naturalist Walk: The Colors of Fall, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. These hikes take place on the unpaved trails on the Highlands Center’s 80-acre campus. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/naturalist-walk-colors-of-fall.

Heroes & Horses, Inc. fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m., Chipotle, Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids,11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Grades K-2. 928-777-1537. “Tar Beach.”

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Touchmark Trekkers beginning hiking club, 8 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. RSVP to this free event at 928-632-7800.

Comedian Louie Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Don’s Speakeasy” Murder Mystery Dinner, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69. An evening of interactive fun with a song-and-dance theater performance. Sponsored by the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation, with funds raised going toward providing mental health and addiction services in our community. All guests are invited to wear period costumes. http://www.WGCFoundation.org.

Circle L Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Ranch event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7680 Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. Enjoy ranch tours, games, storytelling, raffles, face painting and more. $5 for those 13 and older. www.CircleL.org.

“Conserving Biodiversity and Protecting Communities in an Era of Rapid Ecological Change,” 1 to 3 p.m. Prescott Public Library, Founder’s Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Save the Dells at Everybody’s Hometown Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. www.savethedells.org.

Death Penalty Forum, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sponsored by Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona. Two videos, discussion, Q and A.

Raucous for the Rocks! 6 to 9 p.m., Thumb Butte Distillery, 400 N. Washington Ave., Prescott. $5 cover charge. Bender is playing. www.savethedells.org.

Ladies of the Moose Fall/Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6501 E. 6th Street, Prescott Valley. Great gifts, raffles, food and new crafters.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Arizona Humanities Lecture: The Lives and Rights of Animals in History and Literature, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Maria Muldaur, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley Street, suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

Tapestry of Song, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Choral music.

Ladies of the Moose Fall/Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6501 E. 6th Street, Prescott Valley. Great gifts, raffles, food and new crafters.

Monday, Oct. 21

Adult math, GED plus more, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab, 2nd floor, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Drop in tutoring for the GED exam. Every Monday.

Tools for Vision and Hearing Loss, 3 and 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Support Group, 3 to 4:45 p.m., United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Douglas Room.

PAL, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. PAL provides hope through education and support to parents of loved ones who are suffering with addiction and alcoholism. 928-778-0379; www.palgroup.org.



Monday Night Movies — “Yesterday,” 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Koole Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 928-771-9257.

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal Room, 3rd floor.

Drop-in Tech Help, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Children read to a dog, 3:10 to 4:10 p.m., Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 S. Corral St., Humboldt. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Technology Help Hour, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

5/6 Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “A Wolf Called Wander.” Grades 5-6. 928-777-1537.

Prescott Writers: Using Your Untapped Mental Abilities, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



October Drop-In Tech Help, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net/.

Windows 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Registration required. Pvlib.net>Attend>Classes. 928-759-3040.

Job searching and job application skills, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Registration required. Pvlib.net>Attend>Classes. 928-759-3040.

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott,145 S Arizona Ave. MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Free Seminar – Starting the Conversation with Your Loved Ones about Aging, noon to 1 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Presented by Jazmin Enriquez, Brookdale Senior Living.

Drop In Tech, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., PC Lab, 2nd floor

ESL, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Children’s Program Room 2nd floor.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Blood donation, 2 to 7 p.m., LDS Prescott Valley AZ Stake, 7885 E Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Overcoming writer’s block, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Hosted by author Jim Saylor.