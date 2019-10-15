Prescott Valley in Brief: Climate change topic of Oct. 31 meeting

Climate change topic of Oct. 31 meeting

Northern Arizona University Environmental Professor Dr. Stefan Sommer will give a presentation: “Climate Change: Causes and Cascading Consequences” at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Munch & Learn program from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

This program is free to the public and will be held at Yavapai College in Prescott, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in building 3 room 119.



If you have ever wondered about what aspects of climate are really changing then this is a presentation meant for you. The current scientific understanding of climate change will be presented as well as the effects of these changes on Arizona ecosystems, on human well-being, and on the Arizona and US economies. Regional climate change and regional economic impacts will also be discussed.

Sommer is director of education at the Merriam Powell Center for Environmental Research at Northern Arizona University. His doctoral work is in ecological sustainability and he has studied effective communication across cultural boundaries in many contexts including PBS film production.

Town has openings on boards, commissions

Arts and Culture Commission — The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission. Positions available are for two non-voting members.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

Building Board of Appeals — The Town of Prescott Valley is presently accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Building Board of Appeals.

This is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live within the Prescott Valley town limits.

The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.



Library Board of Trustees — The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Applications are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Executive Management Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at E. 7501 Skoog Blvd. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Holiday craft show, bake sale Nov. 2

Trinity Lutheran Women’s Ministry and God’s World Day Care Center is having its 13th annual holiday craft show and homemade bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at God’s World Building, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. There is also extra parking off Lakeshore Drive.

There will be a large of group of many crafters and also tables of homemade baked goods. If you come early, you are able to enjoy a hot homemade cinnamon roll with a cup of coffee. You may also purchase lunch at 11 a.m.

All proceeds from this event go to various local charities and service projects sponsored in the area and a new playground for God’s World children.

From 7 to 10 a.m., there will also be a pancake breakfast served downstairs in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Donations from this breakfast will be used to buy Christmas gifts for the Angel Tree Program that Fred Pamer sponsors.

Christmas bazaar slated Nov. 1-2

St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2.

It features local artisans offering handmade, quality, unique affordable items. The event includes a popular drawing for premium baskets and a grand prize of $500. Tickets are sold during both event days (need not be present to win).

Proceeds go back into the community. For more information, visit www.stcatherinecv.org.

Prescott Valley Public Library lists events

The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. — available at 928-759-3040 and www.pvlib.net — lists the following events for October:

Oct. 17, YRMC Program ‘Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia’ — Registration required; event is from noon to 1 p.m. in the third-floor Crystal Room. The library is partnering with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center speakers bureau to present this event. In this one-hour session you will learn Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it is time to learn the facts. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.



Please register online at yrmc.eventbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Oct. 21, Monday Night Movie: “Yesterday” — from 5 to 7 p.m., first-floor library auditorium. “Yesterday” stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino and Ed Sheeran. A struggling musician realizes he’s the only one on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Please note start time is 5 p.m. This is a free event and no registration is required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Oct. 21, Drop-In Tech Help (2) sessions per week — Drop-In Tech Help sessions are held every Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the second-floor PC Lab. In addition, Drop-In Tech Help sessions are held every Tuesday, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the second-floor PC Lab. Need help with your computer, tablet, phone or other technology? Prescott Valley Public Library can assist you! These sessions provide Windows 10 laptops, but please bring any device that you need assistance with — tablet, e-reader, laptop, phone, etc. — and our experienced staff will do their best to answer your questions. Please bring USB and/or power cables for your device. Apple device users may need their Apple account credentials. Kindle device users may need their Amazon account credentials. Help with e-books requires a valid library card. People will be helped on a first come, first served basis.

Drop-In Tech Help is intended to help with learning new skills, not repairing equipment. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Halloween treats at D-H Library Oct. 31

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Library is hosting a Halloween Night Trick or Treat Party and Movie from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Library, 2735 S. Corral St., Humboldt.

Costumes are encouraged — and fun! For more information, call 928-632-5049.

Low-vision class is underway

People Who Care will be hosting a course free to quad-city area residents titled “Confident Living with Low Vision” Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11:15 a.m. It started Oct. 9, and continues Oct. 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6 at the Prescott United Methodist Church Douglas Room, 505 W. Gurley St.

Topics that will be covered include:

• Understanding Medical Conditions of the Eye, Research & Treatment, Vitamins Make a Difference;

• Orientation & Mobility, Guide Dogs;

• Getting Organized, Safety Steps, Reading and Writing & Lighting Tips, ‘Your Home is Your Castle’;

• Community Resources;

• Dealing with Life’s Changes; and,

• Audio and other Useful Technologies.

The course is limited to 30 participants, and registration is required. To register, call 445-2480.

Transportation will be provided for client neighbors enrolled with People Who Care.

Extension offers ruminant, health class

Do you have goats or sheep as companion animals or for wool, milk or meat production? Understanding these animals’ nutritional requirements and health care is key to success. The University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension is offering two, three-hour classes for sheep and goat owners.

The first class has passed; the second class, Oct. 22, will cover breeding, neonatal care, dairy production, meat production, regulatory concerns and certifications. A $7 fee covers both classes.

The presenter will be Dr. Megan Shoemaker Munis, certified Arizona Veterinarian.

The Oct. 22 class is from 5 to 8 p.m., 840 Rodeo Drive, Building C, Prescott. Reservations required at 928-445-6590 extension 221.

— Prescott Valley Tribune