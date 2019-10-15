Obituary Notice: Robert S. Viener

Robert S. Viener, 74, of Prescott, Ariz., born April 16th, 1945 in Detroit, Mich., passed away October 12th, 2019 in Prescott.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 So. Cortez Street, in Prescott. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.