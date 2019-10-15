Obituary Notice: Olan Webb
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 9:47 p.m.
Olan Webb, age 90, of Dewey, Ariz., passed away on October 13th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
More like this story
