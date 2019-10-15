Obituary Notice: Arthur Harry Nelson Jr.

Arthur Harry Nelson Jr., of Chino Valley, Ariz., born in Rochester New York, on May 12th, 1966 passed away October 4th, 2019.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 E. Gurley Street in Prescott, Ariz

Arrangements are being made through Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.