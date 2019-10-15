OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Nadine Olive Henning

Nadine Olive Henning

Nadine Olive Henning

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Nadine Olive Henning, 90, died peacefully on October 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, of 59 years, her sister, Dorothy and her parents.

She was born and raised in Long Beach, California where she met her loving husband. They were married April 3, 1955 and moved to Fairbury, Illinois in 1958 where she and Don raised their 3 children. They moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1975. Donald and Nadine bought and ran the Prescott Motor Inn for 12 years. Nadine worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Co. in Long Beach, California for 7 years. She opened and ran the Clearinghouse, a clothing thrift store in Fairbury, Ill. from 1970 to 1974. After they moved to Prescott, she worked at B-Dalton Bookstore, Christian Corner and was the First Baptist Church librarian. She was also very active with the choir music.

photo

Nadine loved to dance in her younger years. She enjoyed playing the organ and listening to Classical and Gospel music. Baking was a fun pastime for her and she was known for her incredible pie crust and fudge nougats. Nadine also enjoyed latch hooking rugs and wall hangings, collecting salt and pepper shakers from all over the world and had quite a collection of stuffed animals. She loved her pets and was especially fond of bulldogs.

Nadine was very proud of her heritage, as a direct descendant of Robert Burns, the famous Scottish poet. Her good sense of humor and quick wit entertained and brightened the lives of those who knew her at the Samaritan Village. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Maureen Book; her son, Jeff (Elizabeth) Henning; daughters, Lori Rentschler and Judy Meeker and her five grandchildren, Mary (Jimmy) Barnett, Jessica Meeker, Lydia, Jesse, and Levi Rentschler.

Her memorial service will be held at Prescott Samaritan Village chapel Friday October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm. The family would like to thank Prescott Samaritan Village for all of their love, care, and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Society-Prescott Village 1030 Scott Drive Prescott AZ 86301.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Donald Gene Henning
Obituary: Carol Jean Burnside
Obituary: Esther Mae Willis Summers
Obituary: Esther Mae Willis Summers
Obituary: Nadine R. Stokum

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries