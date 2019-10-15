OFFERS
Letter: Growth, water to what end?

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 9:37 p.m.

Editor:

There once was a beautiful city about the size and population then that Prescott is now.

It was surrounded by the sea and mountains and open lands. Everyone was friendly and the living was good. However, the climate was variable and arid in many years.

As the population grew and the open lands became rezoned, housing sprang up everywhere. Some residents were concerned about the overgrowth and its effects on water and infrastructure; but the elected officials assured them that there was always going to be enough water, even though water scientists cautioned them that they were wrong.

In time, there was another drought, and because of the population growth the area’s aquifers could not supply the water required.

Therefore, it was decided to dam a river over the mountain to provide water in times of drought.

Once the dam was full, the officials forgot about the droughts and they allowed, nay even promoted, population expansion until the available water again was in short supply. Again, another drought came and the officials cried: send us water from the northern rivers so we will have enough.

A canal was built to bring water south. Again the elected officials forgot about the droughts and allowed growth until there was no safe backup water. The population grew so much that the roads were crowded, the necessary services limited and the beauty of the city was degraded.

Another drought ensued that covered the entire state and the rivers did not have enough water for everyone. Thus, the water had to be rationed and still is today.

Does this analogy sound familiar?

Thomas (Tom) L. Williams Jr.

Prescott

