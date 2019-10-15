Letter: Climate-change foes
Updated as of Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:35 PM
Editor:
Recently we witnessed a children’s crusade that ended at the UN with a 16-year-old excoriating the body for “stealing” her youth. For dramatic effect, she sailed over to the U.S. on a yacht only to have her handlers fly a crew over from Europe to sail the yacht home. At this same UN meeting, 500 scientists and professionals in climate presented a letter asking for a long overdue, high level, open debate on climate change.
This protest was well-organized and worldwide, with American teachers excusing any child that participated in this protest. Eleven percent of high school graduates entering college are proficient in civics, 22% are proficient in math, 34% are proficient in reading and 19% are proficient in geography. And 44 million Americans owe money on student loans, while teachers, professors and administrators leave school with guaranteed lifetime incomes.
I wonder just how enthusiastic the support from teachers would be if this crusade was for better education?
Jim Davis
Prescott
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: