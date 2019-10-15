Letter: Climate-change foes

Editor:

Recently we witnessed a children’s crusade that ended at the UN with a 16-year-old excoriating the body for “stealing” her youth. For dramatic effect, she sailed over to the U.S. on a yacht only to have her handlers fly a crew over from Europe to sail the yacht home. At this same UN meeting, 500 scientists and professionals in climate presented a letter asking for a long overdue, high level, open debate on climate change.

This protest was well-organized and worldwide, with American teachers excusing any child that participated in this protest. Eleven percent of high school graduates entering college are proficient in civics, 22% are proficient in math, 34% are proficient in reading and 19% are proficient in geography. And 44 million Americans owe money on student loans, while teachers, professors and administrators leave school with guaranteed lifetime incomes.

I wonder just how enthusiastic the support from teachers would be if this crusade was for better education?

Jim Davis

Prescott