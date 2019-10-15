HUSD Student of the Week: Alani

Congratulations to Alani from Humboldt Elementary School who is this week’s HUSD Student of the Week! Her teacher Ms. Wylie wrote:

“Alani is a kind and respectful student who is eager to learn and always does her best. Alani stays on task throughout the day, is quick to help others and proves to be responsible time and time again. We have a tremendous amount of trust and respect for this young girl. I can always count on her to prevail, even when things get hard. Even in first grade we can tell Alani is a self-directed learner with the critical thinking skills needed to problem solve independently. We know this girl will move mountains and succeed in any dream she chooses to follow.”

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.