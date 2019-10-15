HUSD Student of the Week: Alani
Congratulations to Alani from Humboldt Elementary School who is this week’s HUSD Student of the Week! Her teacher Ms. Wylie wrote:
“Alani is a kind and respectful student who is eager to learn and always does her best. Alani stays on task throughout the day, is quick to help others and proves to be responsible time and time again. We have a tremendous amount of trust and respect for this young girl. I can always count on her to prevail, even when things get hard. Even in first grade we can tell Alani is a self-directed learner with the critical thinking skills needed to problem solve independently. We know this girl will move mountains and succeed in any dream she chooses to follow.”
Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: