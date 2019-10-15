Hamilton: Fight club suspects hired to moderate Democratic debate

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

North Carolina police arrested three workers at a senior living home for staging a Fight Club for dementia patients Monday. They coaxed old people with no memories into beating each other up. The three fired workers have just been hired to moderate the next Democratic presidential debates.

Hillary Clinton kept dropping hints she might run for president during TV interviews plugging her new book about Gutsy Women. Over the weekend, I saw a photo of Hilary standing on a hill gazing at a cemetery. You couldn’t tell if she was saying hello to the voters or goodbye to the witnesses.

President Trump spoke to jam-packed 20,000-seat arenas in both Minneapolis and Louisiana last week. For two hours, Trump had the audience either on their feet cheering or in the aisles laughing. I swear, Trump is the only comedian I’ve ever seen who could follow Richard Pryor.

The NBA is catching a lot of grief from fans for apologizing to the government of China after the Houston Rockets’ GM tweeted support of the Hong Kong protestors. The NBA isn’t the only U.S. brand beholden to Beijing. Rumor has it that Chinese restaurants now sell cats, dogs and Bidens.

The Democratic presidential candidates squared off in a hot debate Tuesday where Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders jostled for airtime amid the noise of seven other candidates onstage. The day before, Joe Biden announced his new anti-corruption plan. He’s disowning his son.

The Hollywood Reporter said network TV audiences will continue to shrink due to social media and YouTube and podcasts. It’s sad. If there’s one thing I’ve learned watching TV over the years, it’s that if your girlfriend is named Charlene, sooner or later you’re going to end up on COPS.

Closer surveyed Baby Boomers about life expectancy, and most said they think we will live into our 90s, like many of our parents did. I have an extremely old and wealthy uncle with no family but me, and I just received some very bad news about him from the hospital. He’s getting better.

New York City had a huge Columbus Day parade Monday along Fifth Avenue where a million New Yorkers celebrated their Italian heritage. In many states, the Columbus Day Monday has been renamed Indigenous Peoples Day. That’s the day when Elizabeth Warren is only 1/1024th angry.

The L.A. City Council voted to ignore Columbus Day and celebrate the holiday as Indigenous People’s Day. Throughout the week, schoolchildren in Los Angeles were treated to lessons about traditional Native American lore. Like always stick on 16, if the dealer isn’t showing a face card.

The Democratic Party hosted its third presidential debate on Tuesday where the candidates all stayed on point. The party’s platform for 2020 can be stated in one sentence. You’ve just been through four years of hell because Trump is the president, don’t make us put you through four more.

Taylor Energy’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico entered its 16th year this week, leaking 1,000 barrels of oil per day. The leak is contained but not capped. Democrats are afraid that the oil will poison our water supply, while Republicans are afraid the water will poison our oil supply.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teared up during a speech Monday declaring that she won’t have children because this planet is so doomed. I get the message.

If I’m oblivious to climate change I’m going to die, but if I’m obsessed with climate change, I will die more meaningfully.