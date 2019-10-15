Editorial: Your council, mayor, volunteers active for you!

In every community a backbone exists that gets the work done. We are talking about the people who give of their own time for the town.

This ranges from volunteers in the library and Police Department to our Town Council members and mayor.

According to the town, volunteers logged about 24,204 hours in 2018. That equates to $726,120 of personal time donated to the Town of Prescott Valley. Those hours break down to 10,092 at the library; 12,116 for the Police Department; 244 for Parks and Recreation (excluding school and Scouts groups that volunteer for events); 1,752 for others, such as Civic Center, Court, Administration, and Communications/Volunteer Central.

Note, year to date for 2019, they have logged 21,511 hours (worth about $645,330)!

Certainly, if staffers were needed for this, the budget would not easily support this number. As Community Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster said, “Not only do our volunteers give of themselves but they save the taxpayers of the community a lot of money!”

Some examples include Mayor Kell Palguta, who on Wednesday, Oct. 9, was busy helping the Prescott Valley Library celebrate its 50th anniversary by spending some time reading to a children’s group.

As he stated: “Not to brag but I did so good I got booked to read next month too. Might be the socks.” (See the photo accompanying this editorial.)

He also does serious work for the town’s residents. Same day, Palguta reported he met with the new Prescott Valley post master, Brian Wade. They discussed the need for more resources in Prescott Valley and what is needed to make it happen. “I will be working on communicating that need to our Congressman and state senators to help convince them that a new post office needs to be added to our town,” Palguta stated on social media.

We have also witnessed council members attending events throughout the area, representing the town and its residents’ interests. They made a particularly strong showing at the joint chamber mixer at Affinity RV last month in Prescott, for example.

Naturally, some would argue the council and mayor receive pay; however, that amounts to $700 per month for council members and $1,050 per month to the mayor. Not much considering all of the time and miles they log.

Bottom line is we owe a hearty kudos and thank you to the people who volunteer their time for the town’s interests. Those “interests” are for you – your concerns!

If you want to get involved, email Foster at hfoster@pvaz.net.

— Prescott Valley Tribune