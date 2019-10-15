Do you have a fear of the dentist? Get care comfortably before the end of the year!

Does taking a trip to the dentist cause you immense anxiety or anguish? You are not alone! Many patients that sit in my dental chair struggle with a fear of dental work. I wish patients knew that dental procedures do not have to be as daunting as they used to be, and that you can walk out of the dental chair feeling happy. Do you have dental insurance? This is a great time of the year to use the remainder of your benefits and have a comfortable and relaxing dental experience. I would love to share a few helpful tips to making experiences at your dental office more enjoyable, and to help encourage individuals who have had negative experiences to not give up on finding methods or a dentist that will put your worries at ease!



1.) Finding the right dental team: A dental office that works on your behalf and puts your comfort, safety and individualized needs first can make all the difference in your dental experience. It can be troubling when you feel rushed out the door at an appointment, feeling like just another number! Every team member you interact with plays a dynamic role in your overall patient experience. From the front office coordinators to the hygiene team and assistants, it is imperative to find a team that goes above and beyond to give you the best possible care. The dentist and team should also take the time to educate you about maintaining optimal oral health. If there is something you are confused or worried about, don’t be afraid to speak up and ask questions! Don’t forget a comprehensive dental office can verify your insurance and benefits coverage! This can be a great way to find out what benefits have not been utilized before the end of the year and if your insurance covers options for sedation or other options to make you comfortable during your visit.

2.) Practice consistency. It is imperative that once you find an excellent dental provider that suits your needs that you actively engage and keep up with your routine cleanings, exams, X-rays and other preventive measures! Dental teams are striving to preserve the longevity of your natural teeth, gums and bone structure. Therefore, by completing routine care, potential concerns are caught early, and serious dental procedures may be reduced in the future. Regular attendance can also alleviate anxiety because after frequent visits, you will know what to expect each visit and will feel more comfortable seeing the same friendly and familiar dental team. Regular attendance also ensures you are maximizing your dental benefit.

3.) Relax during your visit with sedation: If you suffer with anxiety during dental appointments, it is imperative to find a dental office with an environment conducive to a relaxing dental experience. If you feel apprehensive about receiving dental care because of fear or previous negative experiences, sedation dentistry could be a great option for you! Ask the helpful front office coordinators at your office to research your insurance and see how much coverage is provided for sedation. The sedation process involves using a trusted and approved sedative to make you feel more calm, relaxed and at ease during dental appointments or surgeries. Depending on the severity of your anxiety, or the length of your dental procedure, there are different options available to you!

Nitrous oxide: also known as laughing gas, is a safe and mild sedative gas used for relaxation.



Oral conscious sedation: medication taken orally prior to appointment. Allows for a more calming experience. No needles needed. Remain awake but unaware of what is happening. Patients are still able to communicate with dental team during the whole procedure.

IV Conscious sedation: Used during long dental procedures or for individuals with severe dental anxiety. Receive sedation medication intravenously and fall into a “twilight sleep.” In a peaceful state, but still able to communicate with the dentist if need be. It is completely safe. Individuals are closely monitored through the entirety of the procedure. This method can result in less swelling and pain after procedure, as well as a smoother recovery time.

Finding the right dental team may take some time and exploration. Just like any relationship, you must find an office that is suited to your individual needs. However, by communicating your questions and concerns, practicing consistency, finding a dental group that thoroughly educates, and by considering sedation to alleviate anxiety, you will be on your way to a more pleasant dental experience.

Also, by utilizing your dental insurance by the end of the year, you can be sure you are making the most of your benefit.

