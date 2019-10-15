OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk

Linda Rodkey, 37, from Chino Valley was arrested after allegedly driving drunk through Chino Valley and causing damage to both vehicles and a street sign on Oct. 14, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Linda Rodkey, 37, from Chino Valley was arrested after allegedly driving drunk through Chino Valley and causing damage to both vehicles and a street sign on Oct. 14, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 5:33 p.m.

A Chino Valley woman was arrested on multiple charges, including super extreme driving under the influence (DUI), after allegedly causing two accidents and running over a street sign in Chino Valley midday Monday, Oct. 14.

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) was initially notified of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Road 1 West and Road 1 North at about 1:54 p.m., according to a CVPD news release. The fleeing vehicle was described as a white Chevrolet SUV.

While driving to the scene, officers were told the same SUV had struck another vehicle and run over a street sign while entering the Safeway parking lot along Highway 89, the release states.

One of the victims followed the SUV to the 1300 block of Stratford Place in Chino Valley, where officers responded shortly after.

They found 37-year-old Chino Valley resident Linda Rodkey seated in the driver’s seat of the SUV with the keys in the ignition, the release states.

Rodkey admitted she had struck a vehicle, but refused to submit to standard field sobriety tests, according to the release. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and submitted to both a breath and blood test. The tests showed her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to be 0.401 – more than four times the legal limit.

Rodkey was booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Prescott jail on charges of DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BAC over .08, Super Extreme DUI with a BAC over .20, three counts of criminal damage and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

“Chino Valley Police Department would like to thank the citizens who called in and assisted with us locating this driver,” CVPD spokesperson Randy Chapman said in the release.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries