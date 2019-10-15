Cantlon: Saving water? What will happen with it?

The city has really dropped the ball on communicating. There’s a big decision they simply overlooked, and they headed off in a given direction without asking the public. There might be a good reason, but they haven’t really explained it.

Here’s how the picture looks before factoring in their angle: A new city water policy was due to be voted on next week which would have committed the city: to using an enormous amount of water it that it doesn’t need to, to assisting an enormous amount of yet more growth, to enormous benefit to a few big developers, to ways to skirt public input on big developments.

A few key facts:

• The city never really had enough water for even its existing water commitments. The state years ago said the whole region is drawing down the water table and has to stop. The city said, “But we’ve already committed water for a bunch of new developments.” The state replied, “Okay, you can pretend you have enough for them, but then that’s it.”

• All of that commitment of water that is beyond what we can keep up with comes at the price of draining the water table. And this is how the city claims it has plenty of water. Well yes, legally it’s allowed by the state, but “legally allowed” and “sustainable” are two different things.

• Recent studies find we’re using less water thanks to city efforts and thanks to you. Give yourself a pat on the back. The city could say, “Yay, the water table will go down slower!” Instead their thinking seems more, “Yay, we can supply tons more houses!” This is where there may be an upside, but only maybe, and they haven’t been informative, and didn’t ask the public. More on this further down.

• The city feels so flush with water they want to start selling it outside the city. But note they’d largely be selling water you conserved. Again, possibly for good reasons, but a heck of a hard sell.

• Selling outside the city might have those good reasons but there’s no denying it would also work out well for developers who find some developments hard to get approved for annexation into the city. Instead they could just buy the water, which is the key thing.

• There’s also no denying it would work out well if some council members would like to approve developments that aren’t popular. Under current rules large annexations require extra public scrutiny and a super-majority vote. Instead they could just sell them the water.

• There’s no good reason this huge decision can’t be given a lot more time and consideration. (A whole suite of changes to water policy has been developing for months and the city has held information meetings, but on the using of conserved water for more growth, the public has not really been informed.) Now it looks like there’ll be more time since the tentative plan for a vote is not on the schedule, but no word on what any new schedule is yet.

What the city missed is that when they learned people were using so much less, it never occurred to them that one option is to just leave it in the ground. And so, of course, then it never occurred to ask citizens about it.

And they haven’t very well-communicated a possible rationale. City manager Lamar makes a good case that supplying county development just north of the Dells with city water would be better because they’d also have to be on city sewer, which means that goes toward city water-recharge credits, and the developer would have to meet zeroscaping and other conservation standards. Whether all staff and council who support this have the same noble intentions is less important than what’s best for water.

When I asked Lamar and a couple of other staff and council if they considered leaving it in the ground it was kind of a novel idea. And about getting citizen input on the use of this water, it was like a good idea come to light.

Lamar’s idea might be best, but first, ask people that specific question. Second, it would take a heck of an education job.

What to do? Contact city hall. Here's how:

City Hall: Email is good. So are letters. Calls seem to have more impact and are logged and reported to city leaders. Be polite. City staff are citizens too, doing their jobs.

201 S Cortez St, 86303

928-777-1248

Email via this form:

http://www.prescott-az.gov/contact/city-staff/

The link for the Citizens Water Advocacy Group is https://www.cwagaz.org/

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.