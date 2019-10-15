OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Anyone for Pickleball? Group gets sport rolling in Chino Valley

Mary Ann Dumont plays a game of Pickleball Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Mary Ann Dumont plays a game of Pickleball Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 9:09 p.m.

After years of going to Prescott to play Pickleball, a group of Chino Valley residents now have a place of their own to play.

“Several years ago there was a group who played at the First Southern Baptist Church here in Chino, then they decided that wasn’t the best for their church and so we were all going to Prescott to play,” said Nancy Diffendaffer. “We wanted something closer to home.”

A couple of months ago, Diffendaffer and some other residents approached the Chino Valley Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, which was in favor of the idea to have Pickleball courts in town, and things started rolling from there, Diffendaffer said. There’s now a dedicated space for the sport behind the Chino Valley Community Center, located at Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East.

The Town of Chino Valley owns the slab, which previously was all for basketball, but it was decided to give the group — known as the Chino Valley Pickleball Association — half of that space, making it so there’s room for two courts, Diffendaffer said.

The group meets at the courts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It currently has 15 members, and anyone is welcome to join, Diffendaffer said.

“We’ll be trying to set up some lessons for people to teach those who are interested, and the town tells us that there is the prospect of building more courts if they see the need,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a lot more people involved.”

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis played by two or four players using solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net.

It’s the fastest growing sport in America, Diffendaffer said. It involves a lot of retirees, but younger people are starting to get into it as well, she added.

Even though they have the space to play, Diffendaffer said there’s still some issues that need to be worked on, such as not being able to leave the nets out for security reasons. Paul Latulippe said a cage is going to be built nearby the courts in which to keep the nets.

“We’re going to put slats on it so (people) can’t see what’s in there,” Latulippe said. “Maybe put up a sign ‘you’re on camera’ just to kind of let people know this is being watched.”

Until that’s worked out though, people who want to play Pickleball are going to have to make sure they can get a hold of whoever has the nets to make sure they can get them out, Diffendaffer said.

For more information about the Chino Valley Pickelball Association, email Diffendaffer at gndiff@live.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pioneer Park gets another upgrade with 'pickleball' courts
Prescott pickleballers aim to build more courts
Pickleball goes to Samoa
Column: Rules of pickleball can often confuse new players
‘Have paddle, will travel’: Pickleball has become a tourist draw in Prescott, say advocates

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries