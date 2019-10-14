OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Put on your Halloween costumes for photos and treats

Halloween photos of your family and pets will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, during Yappy Hour at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St., Prescott. (Whiskers Barkery/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 14, 2019 11:28 p.m.

Dress up your kids and pets in their finest costumes for Halloween photos, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley Street, Prescott.

The cost is $10 for multiple photos on a CD or one framed 5” x 7” print. All proceeds benefit United Animal Friends. No appointment is necessary. There is a maximum of two groupings per sitting.

Whiskers Barkery is also hosting Tricks for Treats throughout downtown Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. Signup is at 3:45 p.m. with a $10 donation to Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit. Tricks for Treats is limited to the first 100 participants.

Yappy Hour with free treats for people and pets will take place at Whiskers from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be costume prizes and a raffle drawing at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call Whiskers Barkery at 928-776-8700 or visit facebook.com/WhiskersBarkery.

