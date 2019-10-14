Put on your Halloween costumes for photos and treats
Dress up your kids and pets in their finest costumes for Halloween photos, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley Street, Prescott.
The cost is $10 for multiple photos on a CD or one framed 5” x 7” print. All proceeds benefit United Animal Friends. No appointment is necessary. There is a maximum of two groupings per sitting.
Whiskers Barkery is also hosting Tricks for Treats throughout downtown Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. Signup is at 3:45 p.m. with a $10 donation to Yavapai Search & Rescue K9 Unit. Tricks for Treats is limited to the first 100 participants.
Yappy Hour with free treats for people and pets will take place at Whiskers from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be costume prizes and a raffle drawing at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Whiskers Barkery at 928-776-8700 or visit facebook.com/WhiskersBarkery.
