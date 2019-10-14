OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary

Jonathan Breninger, 34, of Prescott, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail after breaking into a Prescott bookstore and attempting to steal a cash box, among other items. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

Jonathan Breninger, 34, of Prescott, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail after breaking into a Prescott bookstore and attempting to steal a cash box, among other items. (Prescott PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan Breninger, 34, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail after breaking into a local bookstore and attempting to steal a cash box, among other items, according to a Prescott Police Department release Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of burglary alarm and arrived on scene at the Prescott bookstore on the 200 block of Cortez Street around 4:40 a.m. Monday. They discovered the back door of the business was open and found a cash box in the alley in addition to other items that were later determined to be from the business.

A few minutes later, a man was observed approaching their location in the alley. As the officers shined their flashlights on the subject and identified themselves as police officers, he fled on foot.

Officers chased the suspect and after a short distance, were able to catch him. The subject then admitted that he had just burglarized the book store and that he was a former employee.

The suspect was later identified as Breninger, a Prescott resident.

During the burglary, Breninger was injured after using a hammer to break out a window where he gained entry into the business. He was treated on scene by the Prescott Fire Department for minor injuries and released into police custody.

Breninger was transported back to Prescott PD where he was interviewed by detectives and then booked into Yavapai County Jail on burglary and criminal damage charges.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Couple arrested after allegedly stealing computer bag, candy from car
Man arrested on charge of burglary
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into store to steal a beer
Woman in jail for allegedly trying to steal video games
Man arrested for alleged thefts at Cottonwood Cemetery

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries