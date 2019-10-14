Pets in Need: Mango and Apricot — Catty Shack
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 11:22 p.m.
Mango and Apricot were born Sept. 24, 2018. They are both females. Their mom is Peaches and she raised them right! She taught them to be nice, have manners and play well with each other. They really try to do that most of the time, but sometimes they get carried away and play like the crazy one-year-olds they are. They are lovable and very soft and cuddly. Call 928-778-6951 or come see these merry fur babies during Catty Shack adoption hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
