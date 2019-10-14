Pet in Need: Taz — Kitty's Cat House

Taz is a gorgeous 4-year-old Calico-Torti born March 12, 2015 with orange, white, gold and black markings. Her owner is disabled and could not care for her any longer. She’s friendly, sits next to you, but is on the independent side, and not overly cuddly, of which is normal for a Calico. She’s OK with small cat-friendly dogs. She’d do best as the only cat in the home.



Meet this strikingly colorful gal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott.