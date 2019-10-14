Pet in Need: Taz — Kitty's Cat House
Taz is a gorgeous 4-year-old Calico-Torti born March 12, 2015 with orange, white, gold and black markings. Her owner is disabled and could not care for her any longer. She’s friendly, sits next to you, but is on the independent side, and not overly cuddly, of which is normal for a Calico. She’s OK with small cat-friendly dogs. She’d do best as the only cat in the home.
Meet this strikingly colorful gal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: