Opening Art Reception, Neon - A Noble Gas! Oct. 25
An Opening Reception for "NEON - A Noble Gas!" will be held at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Art Gallery in Prescott from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
Come and meet the artists and enjoy the guest Artist talk at 6 p.m.
The exhibition is Saturday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 7 and will feature art by Yavapai College Professor Kris Waid-Jones, ASU Professor Jim White and various other Arizona neon artists as they highlight neon art, its versatility and radiant beauty.
For more information on the reception and the exhibition, visit yc.edu/v6/art-galleries/shows/2019-neon.html.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: