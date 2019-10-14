Opening Art Reception, Neon - A Noble Gas! Oct. 25

An Opening Reception for "NEON - A Noble Gas!" will be held at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Art Gallery in Prescott from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

Come and meet the artists and enjoy the guest Artist talk at 6 p.m.

The exhibition is Saturday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 7 and will feature art by Yavapai College Professor Kris Waid-Jones, ASU Professor Jim White and various other Arizona neon artists as they highlight neon art, its versatility and radiant beauty.

For more information on the reception and the exhibition, visit yc.edu/v6/art-galleries/shows/2019-neon.html.