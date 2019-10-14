Movies at the Elks: The Conjuring, Oct. 16

The Conjuring is playing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

In 1970, paranormal investigators and demonologists Lorraine and Ed Warren are summoned to the home of Carolyn and Roger Perron. The Perron's and their five daughters have recently moved in to a secluded farmhouse where a supernatural presence has made itself known. Though the manifestations are relatively benign at first, events soon escalate in horrifying fashion, especially after the Warrens discover the house's macabre history. Rated R

Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.

For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

