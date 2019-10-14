OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mayer students clean senior’s yard after welfare check prompted deputy into action

Mayer students loading a trailer of garbage from a senior’s yard who was unable to get outside to take care of it. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Mayer students loading a trailer of garbage from a senior’s yard who was unable to get outside to take care of it. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 14, 2019 9:49 p.m.

A group of agriculture students from Mayer High School lent a helping hand to a community member in need after a welfare check led to a good deed from local students.

In late August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to check on a Mayer resident’s welfare. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the 76-year-old resident and after discovering she was OK, learned she was frustrated after several attempts to clean her yard, and embarrassed with the way it looked.

The lead deputy offered to contact Mayer High School and see if students would be willing to come by for a cleanup project, according to YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn.

So on Sept. 12, agriculture class teacher Douglas Martin and students in his first period senior class arrived ready to work, and removed all brush and trash from the resident’s yard.

The effort took a total of 22 large yard bags and two trailer loads of material.

“The sheriff’s office thanks Mayer High School’s staff and students for their dedication,” D’Evelyn said.

photo

Mayer students cleaned up this yard after a welfare check determined the homeowner was in need. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

photo

These two Mayer High School students helped clean up a Mayer resident's home after a welfare check by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office determined the homeowner was in need. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

“The resident stated she would be very grateful if this could be done,” D’Evelyn said. “The deputy met with Mayer Schools Superintendent Dean Slaga about the request and he suggested students involved in the agricultural program might be interested.”

Martin arranged for a truck and trailer and the students agreed to weeding, trimming and a complete cleanup of the yard.

The only concern was where the material would be dumped.

The deputy went to the Yavapai County Mayer Transfer Station and received permission from Yavapai County Public Works Director Dan Cherry to dump the landscape materials at no charge.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deputies find deceased man, woman in Rimrock home
Sheriff’s deputy recovers stolen truck near New River
Hundreds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of meth seized by Sheriff’s Office K9 team
Prescott woman's caretaker, another arrested
Sheriff’s deputies tie July, August Congress burglaries and make arrests

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries