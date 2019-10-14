OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Roundup: NAZ Suns announce free preseason game for fans Nov. 2 against Lakers

The Northern Arizona Suns will host a preseason game against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Admission is free. (NAZ Suns/Courtesy)

The Northern Arizona Suns will host a preseason game against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Admission is free. (NAZ Suns/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr.
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 12:39 a.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Northern Arizona Suns will finally get a chance to host a preseason game this season as the club announced Friday they would host the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Findlay Toyota Center.

It is the fourth time in the last four years the Suns and Lakers have played a preseason game, but this season, it will be in Prescott Valley.

The Nov. 2 preseason contest is scheduled for noon and is free to all fans.

Fans are encouraged to come early for free family events including a bounce house and face painting. Fans will also join the team on the court after the game for a meet-and-greet session with photos and autographs.

The last two years, Northern Arizona has played the Lakers at South Bay.

The Suns hosted the then-Los Angeles D-Fenders in 2016-17.

After the preseason contest Nov. 2, the Suns will open the 2019-2020 season against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Nov. 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

EMBRY-RIDDLE 1, ANTELOPE VALLEY 1 (2OT)

LANCASTER, Calif. — Riley Martinson scored a goal in the 88th minute to tie the match with Antelope Valley at 1-1 but after two overtimes, neither club would budge as the Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team was forced to settle for a tie Sunday afternoon.

Antelope Valley outshot the Eagles 18-15 but neither team could put one through the net during two overtime periods to solve this one.

Jazmine Angulo scored in the 61st minute to give Antelope Valley a 1-0 lead, but the Eagles’ Martinson refused to let the Eagles lose with a loose ball goal.

Embry-Riddle (8-3-3, 5-0-1 Cal Pac) returns home to Prescott to host Cal State Maritime on Friday, Oct. 18. Official start time is set for 5 p.m.

EMBRY-RIDDLE 3, ANTELOPE VALLEY 1

LANCASTER, Calif. — Jacob Baker, Mason Laaksonen and Alex Reinert each scored a goal for the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team in a 3-1 win over Antelope Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Up 2-0, Embry-Riddle surrendered a goal by Luke Loy as Antelope Valley cut the lead to one, 2-1, but Laaksonen punched one through in the 89th minute off a cross to seal the deal.

The Eagles (9-3-1, 5-1-0 Cal Pac) return home to face Cal State Maritime on Friday, Oct. 18. Official start time is set for 7:30 p.m. in Prescott.

YAVAPAI 6, GATEWAY 0

PRESCOTT — Manuel Quiroz scored a hat trick and three others scored a goal for the Yavapai College men’s soccer team in a 6-0 shutout victory over Gateway Community College on Saturday night.

Paul Fulop began the scoring with a goal in the 2nd minute of play off an assist by Brandon Fischer for the Roughriders (12-3-0, 5-2-0 ACCAC), which are in third place behind Pima Community College and Arizona Western College in the ACCAC standings.

The Roughriders are a perfect 9-0 at home this season and have now won four straight contests.

Quiroz scored the first of three goals in the 4th minute off a Fischer assist, then added two more in the 42nd and 48th minutes to seal the deal.

Goalkeeper Logan Rabasca recorded his eighth shutout of the season in 90 minutes between the posts Saturday.

Yavapai is scheduled to travel Thursday, Oct. 17, to play Arizona Western, with an official start time of 7 p.m. They return home Saturday, Oct. 19, to host Pima at Ken Lindley Field. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

GILBERT — Makenna Bray, Emily McMahon and Briar Williams each finished in the Top 15 for the Prescott girls cross-country team at the Titan Invitational on Friday.

Bray took fifth overall with a 19:18.90 time, while McMahon was seventh with a 19:19.98 time at Freestone Park in Gilbert. Williams rounded out Prescott’s top finishers with a 14th overall placement (19:53.84).

For the boys, Alec Almendarez finished 15th overall with a 16:37.63 time, just 37 seconds off the pace for a Top 3 position.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

