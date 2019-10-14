Letter: Waste basket
Editor:
The Daily Courier tells us that they get more letters than they can publish. They tell us that letters are considered on the basis of among other things, ingenuity, strength of argument, and clear writing. I would suggest that if you want to improve your chances of being published, use the letter from Roger Fairfield of Prescott in the 10/08/18 edition of the Courier as your template. Be sure you compare Trump to Hitler. Maybe 2 or 3 times in your letter. Mr. Fairfield added Stalin, Mao, Mugabe, Bashir, Amin, I the Kims to almost guaranty publication. Very important: suggest that Trump supporters must have some sort of mental deficiency. Make sure you say that Trump supporters are not capable of thinking for themselves. Trump cons them into agreeing with him. If you know of some high-level Republican who has spoken disparagingly of Trump, throw that in. Under no circumstances should you say anything negative about the Obamas, the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, & many other “fair minded” Democrats. That would doom your letter to the nearest waste basket at the Courier. That will be, no doubt, where this letter ends up. Oh well.
Darrell King
Prescott
