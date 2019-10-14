Letter: Taking Lessons
Editor:
I have never been a fan of Gov. Ducey but his rant against Judge Neil Wake (Ducey lashes out against federal judge) pushed him down a couple more notches in my opinion of him. Gov. Ducey seems to have taken a lesson from Trump. When someone does or says something you don’t like, yell and scream, call them names and disparage their character and reputation. If Ducey has concrete evidence of Judge Wake’s incompetence, he should present it to the proper authorities. If not, Ducey needs to put on his big boy pants and behave like an adult.
Dianne Haselfeld
Prescott
