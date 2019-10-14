OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Taking Lessons

Originally Published: October 14, 2019 10:48 p.m.

Editor:

I have never been a fan of Gov. Ducey but his rant against Judge Neil Wake (Ducey lashes out against federal judge) pushed him down a couple more notches in my opinion of him. Gov. Ducey seems to have taken a lesson from Trump. When someone does or says something you don’t like, yell and scream, call them names and disparage their character and reputation. If Ducey has concrete evidence of Judge Wake’s incompetence, he should present it to the proper authorities. If not, Ducey needs to put on his big boy pants and behave like an adult.

Dianne Haselfeld

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge who said Ducey, state acted illegally 'thinks he's God,' governor says
Judge: Ducey’s push to take $2B from fund illegal
Man won’t seek Prop 123 repayment, but may seek other cash
Gov. Ducey stays silent on President Trump
Attorney: Prop. 123 money for schools may be illegal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries