Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Glendale police say 17-year-old boy fatally shot was armed

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 3:13 p.m.

GLENDALE — Authorities say a person fatally shot by Glendale police after gunfire erupted at an illegal party was a 17-year-old boy.

Police spokeswoman Tiffany Ngalula said Monday that the teen's family has been notified but his name would not be released.

Investigators say the teen had a firearm on him and that an officer fired on him four times.

It was not immediately known if the teen fired his gun.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and found 200 people fleeing the area.

Two people who left on foot after riding in a car that struck an officer have not been found.

Investigators have found more than 40 rounds of spent shell casings from at least five different weapons.

That officer suffered minor injuries.

