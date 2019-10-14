Come dressed to kill, Murder Mystery Dinner, Oct. 19
The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation presents The Don's Speakeasy Murder Mystery Dinner at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 East State Route 69 in Prescott at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come enjoy a fun evening of "whodunit" entertainment with cocktails, appetizers, music, silent auction, live auction and merriment. Attend in 1920's attire and you could win the best costume prize.
From the minute guests arrive they will step back in time at The Don’s Speakeasy and become part of the play and part of solving the mystery.
Tickets are $75. Click here to purchase tickets.
For more information or to reserve VIP tables of ten, call 928-515-6002 or e-mail wygcevents@gmail.com.
