Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  48.0 weather icon
All About Pets: Consider adopting a rescue dog to keep as a pet or pair with another

Jackson, left, is a rescue and a very special friend and companion to Jenny, a golden retriever. Together, they keep life interesting and moving for Linda Kearns. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

Jackson, left, is a rescue and a very special friend and companion to Jenny, a golden retriever. Together, they keep life interesting and moving for Linda Kearns. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Christy Powers, All About Pets Columnist
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 11:32 p.m.

Recently, I was asked to assist in the judging of a writing competition sponsored by the Dog Writer’s Association of America. My assigned category to judge was books about rescue dogs. One of the books was a series of stories about different dogs that had been rescued. The other three were entire books devoted to one particular dog. They were all true stories.

One of the books was about this puppy who was thrown out of a car while secured inside a black garbage bag. He managed to claw his way out of this darkness, and was fortunate to be noticed by a very kind person driving by. This pup was taken to a foster home with a young gal with diabetes. It turns out that this dog had an amazing ability to detect very specific smells. One day when the girl was out on the beach playing with the dog, she suddenly became very weak. The dog immediately alerted the parents that the girl needed help. (This foster home immediately became a permanent home.) The dog, because of this talent, and the girl went on to attend dog-training classes and eventually, he was certified as her Service dog, which meant that he could accompany her everywhere, including school. He saved her life on more than one occasion.

There are so many dogs in need of being rescued. So many wonderful dogs are euthanized every year because there are just not enough people willing or able to adopt them. The facts are clear: we have way too many dogs, and until intense efforts are made to control this overpopulation, the problem will continue. Two huge factors which would greatly improve this problem are eliminating puppy mills and extra efforts toward spaying and neutering.

Many of these “throw away” dogs, or should I say most all of them, are amazing, having special talents, but so many of these talents are lost because no suitable homes are found. In order to become wonderful family companions, our dogs do not have to have such very special talents, but they all find their own place in our household and find ways to impress us.

Many of us who have more than one dog have a rescue in residence as well as one who maybe was specifically chosen because of breed or some working trait, such as a hunting dog. But both quickly become part of the family and hold equal status in our lives, homes and hearts.

But also, we who have more than one dog are ever aware of the bond between the pair. Just imagine living in a household where everyone is gone all day. How much better would it be to have a sibling with which to spend the long day. A doggie door leading to a very secure fenced area makes the picture complete and perfect. But even without that bit of perfection, having a companion around makes such an amazing difference in the life of these loyal friends of ours. The amazing bond my two have between them never ceases to amaze me. (Except that Lacy would eagerly empty BoJay’s food bowl without any feeling of guilt. Her reasoning is that if he wants it, he needs to eat it quickly).

If you only have one dog, you just might consider adopting a rescue. They both will love you for it and you will love it!

Want to follow up briefly with Duke, the Yorkie who was stamped on by a deer. That little guy, fortunately, has a totally devoted family who will stop at nothing to make him better. They have been told that there is only a 50/50 chance that he will walk again because of his injuries, but he is receiving acupuncture and laser treatments, and he is gaining strength. What a lucky chap he is.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.

