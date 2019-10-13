‘Is this your turd?’: Missouri city’s cleanup flags dog poop
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.
The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ’Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”
The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.
The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.
The city said it picks up nearly 25 pounds (11.34 kilograms) of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, costing $7,500 annually.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: