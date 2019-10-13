OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Is this your turd?’: Missouri city’s cleanup flags dog poop

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 11:55 p.m.

photo

This undated photo provided by the Department of Public Information in the city of Springfield, Missouri shows dog poop. Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown. (Jasmine Bailey/Springfield, Missouri Department of Public Information via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.

The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ’Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”

The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.

The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.

The city said it picks up nearly 25 pounds (11.34 kilograms) of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, costing $7,500 annually.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Condo spends $2,500 on DNA kits to solve dog poop mysteries
Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200
The ABC's of dog walking etiquette
Dog-poop dispute ends with 1 man jailed, 1 with wounded hand
Need2Know: BoSa Donuts coming to Prescott; Artful Eye receives award; Blue Quail VIP Pet Services opens

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries