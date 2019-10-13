OFFERS
Women charged after bingo cheating attempt allegation

Police in New Jersey say a church bingo night went awry after an allegation that two players had taped a called number onto their card to claim a bingo win. (Stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 11:55 p.m.

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a church bingo night went awry after an allegation that two players had taped a called number onto their card to claim a bingo win.

Investigators say 71-year-old Teresa Davis and 38-year-old Keasha Brockington said they had the winning card carrying a prize of nearly $200 Thursday at Saint Maria Goretti Church Hall, but a church volunteer noticed that one of the winning numbers had been taped over the number on the card.

The Camden residents were charged with improper behavior under a borough ordinance. A parish official says it’s the first issue in 20-plus years of bingo games at the church.

It wasn’t clear whether they had attorneys. A message left for Davis wasn’t immediately returned; a working number for Brockington couldn’t be found.

