Witucki: Unintentionally following in Wyatt Earp’s footsteps

You may remember the old catchphrase, “George Washington slept here.” The same sentiment applies in Prescott, although it involves somebody else. One of the reviews for Whiskey Row on the TripAdvisor website states it well: “Wyatt Earp was here.”

As limited as my knowledge is about the Old West, I know who Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday were. But I didn’t know that these men were linked to our community until I began to study it. It’s somewhat surreal to know that we can frequent some of the same places they did, enjoying some of the same natural sights as we walk or drive through the nearby communities.

Knowing little of Earp beyond the famous O.K. Corral incident, I decided to look up more about his story online. I was surprised to learn that I had been following in his footsteps – sort of. At least I can say that I’ve been to many of the places that he had been, just not in the same order.

When I think of the Old West, I don’t think of San Diego, California. But Wyatt Earp and his wife opened a saloon there, in the same city where I went to school. Earp also lived in San Francisco, where some members of my family settled. He even spent time in Yuma, where I got my first taste of life in Arizona.

When we remember that this was before automobiles or airplanes, we can appreciate how much time Earp and his family must have spent traveling across the West. It’s easy to imagine him having several adventures along the way. I suspect few of those adventures were worthy of a book or movie, but Earp’s legend could inspire some great “fan fiction.”

I wonder if Earp’s constant travels helped his legend to grow in the early days. As he traveled, it’s easy to imagine someone whispering, “That’s him, that’s the guy from the O.K. Corral. I read all about him in the newspaper.” The farther he traveled, the more people would have encountered him, and the more people could have claimed that they knew the famous gunman.

The fact that I’ve been “following” Earp in my own travels is, of course, just a coincidence. The days of the Old West are gone, but the attitude of personal freedom and facing adversity in a new town is very much alive and well. As I continue to explore the wonderful communities near Prescott, I realize that I’m also encountering new challenges along the way. But I try to meet them with courage and strength, as I’m sure Wyatt Earp did.

Of course, this means that now I need to visit Tombstone. I must keep the tradition going.

In the meantime, a descendant of Earp’s will be in town on Oct. 17. You can read about that online at https://www.dcourier.com/news/2019/oct/06/earp-portrays-doc-holliday-oct-17-phippen-museum/.

