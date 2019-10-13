Water advocate talks declining aquifer; groundwater pumping not sole cause

The amount of groundwater in the Prescott Active Management Area is declining, said retired geologist and Citizens Water Advocacy Group Board Member Ed Wolfe at the CWAG meeting Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Water gets removed by falling out of the aquifer into streams and … it gets removed by pumping,” Wolfe said. “Those are the two main things that extract water from an aquifer and in the case of this one, it’s virtually only pumping.”

For an aquifer, an overdraft is the volume of water it loses when the volume of water removed exceeds the volume of water returned, he said. There isn’t an overdraft every year, Wolfe said. In fact, 2005 was a good year for winter storms and the aquifer gained about 16,000 to 17,000 acre-feet of water, he said.

One acre-foot of water is 325,851 gallons.

However, if it’s assumed that whatever conditions that have existed since 1995 continue as they were, then by 2025 when the aquifer is supposed to be at safe yield, estimates show an overdraft of about 430,000 acre-feet, Wolfe said.

While it’s unknown just how much water is in the aquifer, one estimate puts it at about three million acre feet, he said.

A 2005 report by the Arizona Department of Water Resources gives an estimate of about 2.9 million acre-feet.

“So we’re not near the bottom yet but we’re certainly getting well on the way,” Wolfe said.



Groundwater pumping is not the sole cause of the overdraft though, Wolfe said. Information from the Weather Service indicates that there is a low precipitation period that began in the mid-1990s, and the average annual temperature has risen over the last 15 years, he said.

Should the amount of water the aquifer has continue to decline, more wells will fail, causing a decrease in the values of homes and businesses and people are going to move elsewhere, Wolfe said.

There has been some progress that’s been made on a voluntary basis or that has been supported by rebates or graduated billing rates in some communities, he said. Ones that are working consist of rainwater harvesting for landscape and irrigation, low-water-use landscaping, using native plants, more efficient appliances and the reuse or recharge of treated wastewater, he said.

One solution that might work, which Wolfe brought up, was forming a Prescott Active Management Area Regional Water District that would represent the municipalities (the City of Prescott, the Town of Chino Valley, the Town of Prescott Valley and the Town of Dewey-Humboldt) and the small part of Yavapai County the watershed comprises.

There are other local strategies that could work as well, Wolfe said. Those include conversion from septic systems to sewers, which would require additional wastewater treatment plants, permit an increased volume of reclaimed water and include, as reasonable, conversion from exempt wells to managed water delivery systems; storm water management that supports aquifer recharge and would mean developing strategically placed infiltration and recovery facilities, the purchase of development rights for conservation and the adoption of stringent conservation requirements, he said.

“It’s great that we have a city that really is working on conservation requirements but unless we can all work on conservation requirements, we’re not going to get there,” Wolfe said. “I don’t think we can depend on everybody doing it voluntarily. We have to find a way to make it universally attractive across the management area.”