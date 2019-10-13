OFFERS
Teens from Mexico find Prescott a good place to practice English

Andre Badilla, left, Jesus David, middle, and Marcell Badilla Delgado pose for a photo during a summer program called “Sister City” that involves young adults from Mexico and the quad-city area. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Andre Badilla, left, Jesus David, middle, and Marcell Badilla Delgado pose for a photo during a summer program called “Sister City” that involves young adults from Mexico and the quad-city area. (Sue Tone/Courier)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 9:40 p.m.

Every summer, teens and young adults travel from Caborca, Mexico, to spend a weekend in Prescott with day trips to other nearby places. This experience provides an opportunity for the residents of the Quad Cities to intermingle, share cultures and give the kids an opportunity to practice their English.

The visit, from June 29 to July 12 involved sons, daughters, nieces or nephews of Sister City members from Caborca. Activities included a cookout at Lynx Lake, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows on sticks — a first for many.

“The s’mores were a big hit,” said Prescott resident and Sister City member Susan Jones. “At the Heritage Park Zoo, they got to cool off a Galapagos Tortoise with a spray of water.”

The visitors met with Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Police Chief Deborah Black; they prepared some very astute questions to ask ahead of time, Jones added. They toured the library with the Youth Services librarian, followed by a scavenger hunt that took the kids all over the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

A trip to Crescent Moon Recreation Area on Oak Creek outside Sedona turned into a vocabulary lesson with a new word, “creek,” and fun in the water. Other stops included the Highland Center, pickleball at the Athletic Club and swimming at the YMCA.

“Educational exchange programs like this play a key role in fulfilling our mission to promote world understanding person-to-person,” Jones said. “Our young friends from Caborca experienced the warmth of ‘Everybody’s Hometown,’ and we learned more about life in Caborca.”

Here are comments from the young adults made at the conclusion of their trip as they celebrated over lunch at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill in Prescott July 11. As part of their experience, they each had to stand up before members of the combined Caborca-Prescott Sister Cities and articulate in English what they learned during their trip, and a favorite memory.

photo

Paulina Quiroz

Paulina Quiroz, 23

“I know I know English, but I wanted to be more open to speak with more confidence. Now I have more friends.”

photo

Rene Leon

Rene Leon, 16

“I learned new words, new pronunciations. It helped me for speaking English a lot. The Fourth of July was very good.”

photo

Jose Lopez

Jose Lopez, 14

“I think I learned more here in two weeks than in six years. Here you need to talk in English. My favorite place was Sedona and the square downtown, the people were very nice to us.”

photo

Idalia Leon

Idalia Leon, 16

“All the people we met in the streets — we are in the yellow shirts — they were wondering where we were from. They were very kind. My favorite was all of the nature part, going hiking. Sedona was really cool. The creek water was freezing.”

photo

Maria Alfaro

Maria Alfaro, 18

“The zoo — I like animals, wolves were my favorites. I enjoyed it. I liked all the water, the creek in Sedona.”

photo

Lisseneth Soto

Lisseneth Soto, 14

“I liked the lakes, the fireworks on the Fourth of July. I liked the zoo, too. I learned a lot of words.”

Marcell Badilla Delgado, 17

“Go to the lake, swimming, walking in forest. I learn new words. I learn the history of Prescott. I visited with the mayor and police station and chief.”

Jesus David, 18

“We see fireworks. We visit library, police. I like Sedona, the forest, hiking, fish. My favorite activity is swimming. Panda Express is delicioso.”

Prescott’s Sister City members travel to Caborca for their own cultural and language experience in the spring. The two-week Spanish immersion experience takes place in the homes of host families, with daily Spanish instruction at one of the universities.

This year’s members visited a kindergarten in a low-income area that the two groups support, and joined the kids and adults singing “Wheels on the Bus” and “Old McDonald Had a Farm” in English and Spanish.

They also visited the public library and a school for the disabled, and participated in dance classes at a Zumba studio where they learned dance steps, and about different hats and beautiful skirts used as part of traditional folklórico dances.

The Prescott-Caborca Sister City Association meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the Prescott Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in this cultural experience.

For more information on the Caborca Sister City experience, email Sukey Jones at sukeyinaz@q.com or visit Prescott-az.gov/citymanagement/sistercities/Caborca.

