Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  47.0
Tastes great, less land-filling ... beer in a paper bottle

In this undated handout photo provided by Carlsberg, the new paper bottle is seen in Denmark. Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers. The Copenhagen-based company unveiled Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 two new prototypes that are "fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer." (Thomas Rockall Muus/Carlsberg via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 11:55 p.m.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers.

The Copenhagen-based company unveiled Friday two new prototypes that are "fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer."

The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers.

The prototypes are part of the company's efforts to have zero carbon emissions at its breweries and reduce by 30% the carbon footprint across its value chain by 2030.

The brewer said it would join forces with Coca-Cola, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, and makeup group L'Oreal to develop paper bottles.

