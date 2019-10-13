Superintendent's Report: Community partnerships help make Chino Valley schools better

Chino Valley USD is proud of the partnerships that it has developed to better educate the district’s students. We have many active partnerships with civic organizations, churches and local businesses. These partnerships have become vital in supporting student academic success as well as social and emotional needs.

Examples of these partnerships include the Rotary Club of Chino Valley financially supporting the district’s Million Word Challenge to encourage students to read one million words during the school year.

The Lions and Lioness Clubs support various programs within the district with their generous cash donations. Drake Cement, Chino Valley Ace Hardware, Chino Valley Rentals and American Family Insurance, along with a host of other businesses, donate money and provide in-kind donations for many programs within the district.

The Chino Valley Education Foundation, in conjunction with the Hungry Kids Project, provides thousands of meal bags throughout the school year to feed less-fortunate students over weekends when school meals are not available. Grace Baptist Church has provided shoes, among other items, for the district to distribute to its homeless and less-fortunate students.

CVUSD has a new Family Resource Center that was only possible with community support. Lowe’s Home Improvement donated supplies to install a shower facility for homeless students to utilize. The local Lions and Lionesses have donated money, and many individuals have pitched in.

In addition the district has developed strategic partnerships with the Town of Chino Valley and the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to strengthen and support our community. All of these partnerships, as well as many others, are vital to the success of the district.

The most important partnership however is the partnership that is developed between parents, students and their school. Research shows that regardless of family income or background, students that have parents that are involved in their schooling are more likely to:

• Earn higher grades and test scores

• Enroll in higher level classes

• Earn passing grades leading to being promoted to the next grade and earning credits

• Have better attendance

• Have better social skills, improved behavior, and be able to adapt better to school

• Graduate and go on to postsecondary education

We encourage parents to be as involved as possible in their child’s education. Ask your child about school and stress the importance of school. Visit your child’s school. Contact their teacher. Read to your child. Check on their homework. Attend open houses and teacher conferences. If you can, volunteer in your child’s classroom.

As students get older and enter middle school and high school, it may seem that parent involvement is not as important. On the contrary, middle school and high school students are making decisions that will have a lasting impact on the rest of their lives. Students need a parent’s involvement as much as ever.

We encourage parents to contact their child’s school to discuss how they can be involved in their child’s education.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.