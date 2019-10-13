PUSD Student of the Week: Kora Hartley

Kora Hartley is the Student of the Week for Prescott Unified School District. Her teacher, Mrs. Alegre, wrote:

Kora Hartley is an amazing first grader at Abia Judd Elementary School. She is very caring and always ready and willing to help out anyone in need. She has a kind heart and is quick to offer a smile, write a special note, or give a hug to a classmate feeling sad.

She has an enthusiastic, positive outlook toward learning and life which inspires a similar attitude in her classmates and adds a bit of sunshine to my classroom every day! She constantly challenges herself to do more than asked. With her positive can-do attitude there are no limits to what she can and will accomplish.

I feel truly blessed to have Kora in my class this year.

Information and photo provided by Prescott Unified School District.