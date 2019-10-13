Letter: Wondering Why

Editor:

I admit I am a newcomer to the beautiful town of Prescott. We moved here for the same reasons most others do; the beauty of the area, the weather, the “hometown” feeling of this wonderful community, etc. Imagine my dismay upon learning of the impending construction of the new adult criminal justice facility on Prescott Lakes Parkway. All I can wonder is, “Why?”

City leaders, what were you thinking?! Did you stop to consider what building a jail does to the surrounding community? Lower property values and a higher crime rate just to name a few. And what do you think happens to the newly released prisoners when they have no one to pick them up and nowhere to go? Yup, more homeless wandering our streets and sleeping in Granite Street Park. Oh yeah, and as a home owner, I’m paying for it!

Donevon Murrell

Prescott