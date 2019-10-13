OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Wondering Why

Originally Published: October 13, 2019 10:02 p.m.

Editor:

I admit I am a newcomer to the beautiful town of Prescott. We moved here for the same reasons most others do; the beauty of the area, the weather, the “hometown” feeling of this wonderful community, etc. Imagine my dismay upon learning of the impending construction of the new adult criminal justice facility on Prescott Lakes Parkway. All I can wonder is, “Why?”

City leaders, what were you thinking?! Did you stop to consider what building a jail does to the surrounding community? Lower property values and a higher crime rate just to name a few. And what do you think happens to the newly released prisoners when they have no one to pick them up and nowhere to go? Yup, more homeless wandering our streets and sleeping in Granite Street Park. Oh yeah, and as a home owner, I’m paying for it!

Donevon Murrell

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Consider Deep Well ‘plan’
Letter: Tree 'chain saw massacre'
Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
Wood burning along Prescott Lakes Parkway Feb. 2-12
Letter: Come here, change us?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries