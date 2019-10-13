Learn about native plants and ecosystems, Oct. 15

The Native Plants and Ecosystems discussion will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor Crystal Room from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

This presentation will discuss the native plants that are adapted to our local climate and native soils and plants that support biological diversity, provide habitat, are beautiful and low maintenance. It will also discuss maximizing and attracting desirable fauna and specific plants that will attract bees, butterflies and birds, especially hummingbirds.

This program is free. Presented by Master Gardener Lesley Alward. No registration is required, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

