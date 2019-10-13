Humboldt Education Foundation launches new website

The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website.

Visitors can now find out all about HEF, including the programs it supports, by logging on to humboldteducationfoundation.org.

HEF is a nonprofit organization created to support the students and teachers of the Humboldt Unified School District.

James Clemens, president of HEF states, “This is a very important social media platform for HEF because it gives us the opportunity to continue to fulfill our mission to provide community support for excellence in education and contribute to the educational experiences that impact the lives of Humboldt Unified School District students and teachers.”

Bryan Earl, with Prescott Web Design, donated his time to build the site for HEF.

“The board is grateful for his contribution to helping HEF further the mission and provide a clear presence online to promote the foundation,” a press release stated.

The new site is informative and easy to use, and visitors can learn about the various programs that fall under the HEF umbrella, meet the board members and donate to the nonprofit 501 (c)(3), which is a State of Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization.

This helps ensure that state tax dollars stay local.

One of the most dynamic pages of the site is the “Project” page, which includes detailed information on the annual Teacher of the Year Banquet, the Hungry Kids Program, Teacher Grants, the annual Carm Staker Student Scholarship award and the annual Bear Dash 5K.

This is the time of year that HEF calls for Teacher of the Year sponsors.

The event is being held on March 24, 2020, at the Prescott Resort. Last year the organization raised enough from generous sponsors to offer one BMHS student scholarship and 12 $500 teacher grants throughout the 2019-20 school year.

“This community is so generous to teachers and students, and we are so grateful to welcome back last year’s sponsors. We are also ready to add new businesses and community partners that want to learn how much work students put into nominating their favorite teachers,” Clemens said.

There are many ways to help the Humboldt Education Foundation with its mission.

The community can donate directly to the foundation through the website, become a sponsor for the Teacher of the Year banquet or, by shopping at Fry’s Food store and Amazon, designate a portion of sales be donated to the foundation.

HEF is registered with Fry’s Community Rewards and the Amazon Smile program under the name Humboldt Education Foundation.

Information about how to donate can be found on the website.

Please contact Clemens at 928-499-2288 with any questions.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.