OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Humboldt Education Foundation launches new website

The Humboldt Education Foundation has launched a new website, visit humboldteducationfoundation.org. (Site screenshot)

The Humboldt Education Foundation has launched a new website, visit humboldteducationfoundation.org. (Site screenshot)

Originally Published: October 13, 2019 10:28 p.m.

The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website.

Visitors can now find out all about HEF, including the programs it supports, by logging on to humboldteducationfoundation.org.

HEF is a nonprofit organization created to support the students and teachers of the Humboldt Unified School District.

James Clemens, president of HEF states, “This is a very important social media platform for HEF because it gives us the opportunity to continue to fulfill our mission to provide community support for excellence in education and contribute to the educational experiences that impact the lives of Humboldt Unified School District students and teachers.”

Bryan Earl, with Prescott Web Design, donated his time to build the site for HEF.

“The board is grateful for his contribution to helping HEF further the mission and provide a clear presence online to promote the foundation,” a press release stated.

The new site is informative and easy to use, and visitors can learn about the various programs that fall under the HEF umbrella, meet the board members and donate to the nonprofit 501 (c)(3), which is a State of Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization.

This helps ensure that state tax dollars stay local.

One of the most dynamic pages of the site is the “Project” page, which includes detailed information on the annual Teacher of the Year Banquet, the Hungry Kids Program, Teacher Grants, the annual Carm Staker Student Scholarship award and the annual Bear Dash 5K.

This is the time of year that HEF calls for Teacher of the Year sponsors.

The event is being held on March 24, 2020, at the Prescott Resort. Last year the organization raised enough from generous sponsors to offer one BMHS student scholarship and 12 $500 teacher grants throughout the 2019-20 school year.

“This community is so generous to teachers and students, and we are so grateful to welcome back last year’s sponsors. We are also ready to add new businesses and community partners that want to learn how much work students put into nominating their favorite teachers,” Clemens said.

There are many ways to help the Humboldt Education Foundation with its mission.

The community can donate directly to the foundation through the website, become a sponsor for the Teacher of the Year banquet or, by shopping at Fry’s Food store and Amazon, designate a portion of sales be donated to the foundation.

HEF is registered with Fry’s Community Rewards and the Amazon Smile program under the name Humboldt Education Foundation.

Information about how to donate can be found on the website.

Please contact Clemens at 928-499-2288 with any questions.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Humboldt Education Foundation announces teacher of the year finalists
Students use essays to nominate Humboldt Education Foundation Teacher of the Year finalists
Humboldt school district fundraiser at Entertainment District July 6
New non-profit makes it easier to donate to school district
Howard: Reflecting on another great school year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries