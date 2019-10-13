Glendale police respond to illegal party; Man fatally shot
GLENDALE — Police in Glendale say a man has been fatally shot after officers responded to an illegal party in an industrial district in the city.
They say officers received reports about multiple shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police say first officer who arrived at the scene saw about 200 people fleeing the area in around 100 cars.
They officer also reported seeing multiple people shooting at the crowd.
Police say the unidentified officer fired at one of the shooters and that man died at the scene.
His name hasn't been released yet.
Police say another officer tried to stop a fleeing vehicle and was struck by the driver and suffered minor injuries.
It's unclear if police have arrested any suspects yet.
