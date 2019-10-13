‘Farm to School’ program thriving in Prescott

Prescott Unified School District is excited to take health and wellness to the next level with a new grant-funded opportunity.

For the past few years, PUSD has worked hard to make beautiful school gardens in collaboration with school employees, students and community volunteers.

For example, each school site has a designated “Garden Champion,” responsible for overseeing and coordinating gardening efforts. To enhance learning, students join clubs after school to help maintain the gardens and learn about food sustainability and growing practices.

Through partnerships with SNAP-Education, the PUSD Wellness Committee, Yavapai County Health Services, Prescott Farmer’s Market, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension and many more local resources, Prescott schools make it clear that wellness and healthy eating initiatives are part of the district vision.

With vast administrative support, PUSD is proud to announce that all seven sites will be moving even farther along in the direction of health education by starting an official “Farm to School” program.

The district was recently awarded almost $53,000 over the next two years in the form of a federally funded Farm-to-School grant allocation, plus an additional $10,000 cost share fee waiver to fund an Americorp Farm to School VISTA, said Paul Rizik, who will oversee this districtwide expansion.

That is nearly $63,000 to be used toward Farm to School efforts districtwide.

The grant will help improve local foods and procurement efforts working with food service. The goal is to deepen and expand this culture of health and wellness among teachers, students and local partners through gardening and growing practices and community relations.

Each school’s garden will be expanded, and the VISTA will ensure that the program expands with a collaborative vision. Students will experience gardening firsthand, wellness curriculum, taste-testing events and so much more with this new programmatic resource and additional focus on health districtwide.

Information provided by the Prescott Unified School District.