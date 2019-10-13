OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 13
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Effort to nix English immersion in Arizona finds support

Nearly two decades after getting Arizona voters' approval, a law mandating an English-only education for non-native speakers may get repealed in 2020. (Courier stock photo)

Nearly two decades after getting Arizona voters' approval, a law mandating an English-only education for non-native speakers may get repealed in 2020. (Courier stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 3:22 p.m.

Effort to nix English immersion in Arizona finds support

PHOENIX — Nearly two decades after getting Arizona voters' approval, a law mandating an English-only education for non-native speakers may get repealed in 2020.

Democratic Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman intends to make a repeal a top priority and is seeing support even from some Republicans, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Known as Proposition 203, the 2000 ballot measure forced English-language learners to speak only English and spend a year in immersion classes. Bilingual education was banned.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say recent data indicates the English-only approach is not easing students' struggles. According to the state Department of Education, the 2017 graduation rate of students with limited English proficiency was around 40%.

"Studies are showing more and more that if you can teach students in both languages simultaneously they can do much better in all subjects," said Republican Rep. Michelle Udall, who chairs the House Education Committee.

Polls taken during the last legislative session indicate that more voters would also be onboard with a repeal, she added.

Critics say non-native speakers end up lagging in their other classes while struggling with learning English.

Reyna Montoya, 28, grew up under the English-only requirements. When she was 13, Montoya was attending a four-hour English-immersion block of class time. Because of that, she wasn't able to go into an honors math class and fell behind in other subjects.

"I was really good at math, but because of the block I couldn't make it work with my schedule," said Montoya, who heads a Phoenix community organization that helps undocumented children. "I felt discouraged that all that seemed to matter about me wasn't that I was good at math, but that I could not speak English."

A proposed appeal nearly made it through the Arizona Legislature last year. A measure sponsored by Republican Rep. John Fillmore made it through the House but never went up for a full Senate vote.

A bill led by Republican Sen. Paul Boyer signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year has scaled back the English-only education requirements. The legislation decreases the time English Language Learners, or ELL students, have to spend in immersion class from four hours a day to two.

GOP Sen. Kate Brophy-McGee, who is on the Senate Education Committee, is optimistic that the 2020 session will yield different results.

"Everybody, even my most conservative colleagues are for the repeal and that has been the case both times legislation has been offered," Brophy-McGee said. "There are still some hurdles to overcome, but I am absolutely certain we will get there next session."

Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Proposition 203 seeks to hold heads under
English immersion teaching really works
House Speaker wants voters to revisit Prop 206 to level field between employers, workers
Republicans vote for two more limits on initiatives
House, Senate leaders cut budget deal with Arizona governor

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries