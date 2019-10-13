Bradshaw Mountain High School to host annual college fair Oct. 23

Bradshaw Mountain High School (BMHS) will be holding its 13th annual National College Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The event will be held in the BMHS gym from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The fair is free and open to all Yavapai County students and their parents.

Students and parents can visit one-on-one with admission representatives from public and private universities and colleges from all over the country as well as Arizona technical schools and military branches.

Over 60 post-secondary institutions will be in attendance, including local colleges such as NAU, Prescott College and Yavapai College, and colleges as far away as the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

For a list of all of the colleges attending, visit the BMHS website at hs.humboldtunified.com for the event flier.

Assistant Superintendent Cole Young states, “The College Fair offers a unique opportunity to become more familiar with and get to know the different educational pathways and experiences being offered by an array of colleges and universities from across the country. Your ability to speak with and ask questions concerning specific collegiate programs that best fit your interest and align with your educational goals will help determine next steps in your journey for higher education.”

If you plan to attend the fair, research potential schools and narrow down your list of tables to visit. You can always go back and hit more college tables, if time permits, to see what they have to offer.

There are some great questions to ask at a college fair, and being prepared can help manage your visits at each table. Start with some key questions to determine if that is a table you want to spend more time visiting.

Ask the rep what makes their college unique and have them tell you about the specific major you are interested in pursuing. Follow up with what opportunities are available for students in that particular degree program.

You can even ask what the surrounding community is like around their campus. Is it in a big city or small town? Is there transportation available around campus? These questions may determine if this is a good fit or if it is a college you can rule out.

An informational financial aid (FAFSA) presentation will take place in the Bradshaw Mountain High School library beginning at 6 p.m. There is also a financial aid workshop that will help anyone wanting to fill out the FAFSA application from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in rooms C104 and C108 on campus. Please take this opportunity to plan now for your student’s future.

For questions, please call the Bradshaw Mountain High School admissions office at 928-759-4124.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.