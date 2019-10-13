OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 14
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around the Bluhmin' Town: A mouse doesn't belong in the White House

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

mugshot photo
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 10:43 p.m.

There is an itty- bitty mouse,

Who is living in the White House!

Who one day fell from the ceiling,

Sending forty reporters squealing.

To the Oval Office he scurried

As the Secret Service hurried.

But the quick little mouse ran up a drape

Where everyone gasped as he made his escape.

Yes, there has been a lot of news coming out of the White House this past week. Perhaps the one piece of bipartisan news which everyone agrees upon is that a mouse doesn’t belong in the White House! There is a little critter who has defied all odds and created quite a ruckus. Perhaps a blessed diversion from politics.

It seems that in the Press Room, where reporters stay waiting for interviews or press conferences, a tiny mouse fell from the ceiling and landed on a man’s lap. Startled, he jumped up and yelled, “Mouse!” That’s when all chaos erupted and dozens of reporters were running madly as though a bomb had been planted. Geez people, settle down!

Of course, there is scientific evidence that shows most people do not like mice. We are afraid of them! A mouse in the house (any house) is cause for heart-thumping anxiety and panic! People have been known to experience terror when faced with a mouse! They are rodents with sharp teeth and long skinny tails. They may hide and come out and bite you later! Yes, we want to scream when see a mouse!

This little mouse was no different than any other. Except it was where it was not supposed to be — in this nation’s finest House! It should not be falling from a ceiling (which has caused me to look up in my house a few more times) and land on an unsuspecting reporter’s lap! Hard to imagine how anyone could take this kind of surprise calmly. Run for your life, is the most common-sense response.

Yet, all things coming out of the White House can become convoluted. There were questions about this mouse. Was he a mole? A Republican? A rat? A Democrat? Planted by some evil person looking to disrupt things? How exactly does a little mouse fall from the ceiling? Who aided him? Yikes, this is just a mouse! Nothing more.

My own mouse story is that I saw one scampering down the hallway from my kitchen to the bedroom. I screamed. My husband, Doug, ran into the house to see who was murdering me. When I pointed to the nasty beast running, he started laughing. Doug, do not laugh! There is a mouse in the house! This is serious.

That old saying, “Out of sight, out of mind,” has no meaning if you have ever seen a mouse disappear into your master bedroom. It is downright creepy. Tear the place apart to find the rodent! Under the bed, in the bed, closet, under dressers, search like a maniac. Where do little mousies go? Truth is, we just don’t know!

Stay calm. Deep breathe. Call the Secret Service! Or, set the trap. Wait. I hear a snap. All is well again.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local relator. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bluhm: Fear of mice is a common phobia
Column: I'll take men (with traps and cheese) over mice
Bluhm: Disneyland with kids changes your perspective on life
Bluhm: Sometimes the best houseguests have eight legs
Around the Bluhmin' Town: This tarantula makes a fantastic houseguest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries