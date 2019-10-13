Around the Bluhmin' Town: A mouse doesn't belong in the White House

There is an itty- bitty mouse,

Who is living in the White House!

Who one day fell from the ceiling,

Sending forty reporters squealing.

To the Oval Office he scurried

As the Secret Service hurried.

But the quick little mouse ran up a drape

Where everyone gasped as he made his escape.

Yes, there has been a lot of news coming out of the White House this past week. Perhaps the one piece of bipartisan news which everyone agrees upon is that a mouse doesn’t belong in the White House! There is a little critter who has defied all odds and created quite a ruckus. Perhaps a blessed diversion from politics.

It seems that in the Press Room, where reporters stay waiting for interviews or press conferences, a tiny mouse fell from the ceiling and landed on a man’s lap. Startled, he jumped up and yelled, “Mouse!” That’s when all chaos erupted and dozens of reporters were running madly as though a bomb had been planted. Geez people, settle down!

Of course, there is scientific evidence that shows most people do not like mice. We are afraid of them! A mouse in the house (any house) is cause for heart-thumping anxiety and panic! People have been known to experience terror when faced with a mouse! They are rodents with sharp teeth and long skinny tails. They may hide and come out and bite you later! Yes, we want to scream when see a mouse!

This little mouse was no different than any other. Except it was where it was not supposed to be — in this nation’s finest House! It should not be falling from a ceiling (which has caused me to look up in my house a few more times) and land on an unsuspecting reporter’s lap! Hard to imagine how anyone could take this kind of surprise calmly. Run for your life, is the most common-sense response.

Yet, all things coming out of the White House can become convoluted. There were questions about this mouse. Was he a mole? A Republican? A rat? A Democrat? Planted by some evil person looking to disrupt things? How exactly does a little mouse fall from the ceiling? Who aided him? Yikes, this is just a mouse! Nothing more.

My own mouse story is that I saw one scampering down the hallway from my kitchen to the bedroom. I screamed. My husband, Doug, ran into the house to see who was murdering me. When I pointed to the nasty beast running, he started laughing. Doug, do not laugh! There is a mouse in the house! This is serious.

That old saying, “Out of sight, out of mind,” has no meaning if you have ever seen a mouse disappear into your master bedroom. It is downright creepy. Tear the place apart to find the rodent! Under the bed, in the bed, closet, under dressers, search like a maniac. Where do little mousies go? Truth is, we just don’t know!

Stay calm. Deep breathe. Call the Secret Service! Or, set the trap. Wait. I hear a snap. All is well again.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local relator. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.